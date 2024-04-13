Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst explains Tom Bloxham's starting line-up absence

Paul Hurst revealed Tom Bloxham’s form has led to his absence from the Shrewsbury starting XI – but says that is understandable for a young player.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Tom Bloxham (AMA)

When Hurst first took over as Shrews head coach Bloxham appeared to be a certain starter – but in recent weeks the Town academy product has found himself coming on as a substitute.

And the Town boss explained his reasons for that.

“Form realistically, in truth,” he said. “It was a little bit tactical last weekend to a degree, but in the main, there has been a bit of a drop-off.

“I don’t think I am being unkind saying that. I think that is what has happened. I would also back that up by saying there is an element of that being understandable as a young player.

Similar stories
Most popular