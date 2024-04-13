Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst explains Tom Bloxham's starting line-up absence
Paul Hurst revealed Tom Bloxham’s form has led to his absence from the Shrewsbury starting XI – but says that is understandable for a young player.
Plus
Published
When Hurst first took over as Shrews head coach Bloxham appeared to be a certain starter – but in recent weeks the Town academy product has found himself coming on as a substitute.
And the Town boss explained his reasons for that.
“Form realistically, in truth,” he said. “It was a little bit tactical last weekend to a degree, but in the main, there has been a bit of a drop-off.
“I don’t think I am being unkind saying that. I think that is what has happened. I would also back that up by saying there is an element of that being understandable as a young player.