Shrewsbury 0 Wycombe 2 - Report

There was nothing between the two teams on a blustery afternoon in Shropshire, but Tom Flanagan's red card in the 68th minute changed the complexion of the match as they were eventually beaten 2-0 thanks to goals from Luke Leahy and Richard Kone.

Results elsewhere mean Shrewsbury are still six points clear of the relegation zone with three games left to play, but they are making things difficult for themselves.

The visitors to the Croud Meadow had played twice since Shrewsbury were last in action at Portsmouth last weekend - and the first half of the game was lacking in quality.

Wycombe had lost the EFL Trophy final at Wembley and Town had spent the week gearing up to one of the biggest games of their season.

But you would not have known how important the fixture was from Salop's first-half display. There was no lack of effort from the Town players but the quality on show was more akin to a National League game than the English third tier.

Taylor Perry had an opportunity when he was played in by Dan Udoh just past the half-hour mark only to be denied by Franco Ravizzoli.

But even that chance would not have counted as Perry had mistimed his run and the linesman flagged for offside.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Franco Ravizzoli of Wycombe Wanderers (AMA)

There was a nice moment in the 42nd minute when the whole stadium rose to salute former Town striker Marvin Morgan on what would have been his 41st birthday.

Within minutes of the re-start Tom Bloxham, back in the starting XI in place of Elliott Bennett, got away down the right getting the better of Chris Forino.

Between him and Dan Udoh, they got a shot away and it was smuggled behind by a Wycombe body. It finally gave the Meadow a reason to cheer.

Matt Bloomfield was not impressed by what he had seen either as he made a double change before the hour mark.

The complexion of the game changed with just over 20 minutes to go as Flanagan was shown a straight red card for a reckless, late challenge on Joe Low.

Jason Sraha as Tom Bayliss was sacrificed and it felt like a point might not be the worst outcome given how events had unfolded.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Luke Leahy of Wycombe Wanderers (AMA)

And the only moment of quality in the entire game came from a former Shrewsbury captain as the returning Luke Leahy bent the ball beyond Marosi and into the corner.

Town had struggled to create chances with a full complement of players on the pitch and they did not change when they went down to 10 and that only got worse when Richard Kone made it two in added time as Shrews committed bodies forward.

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Benning, Winchester, Perry, Bayliss (Sraha 68), Bloxham (Bowman 80), Shipley (Price 88), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Bennett, Price, O'Brien, Bowman, Sraha, Anderson.

Wycombe: Ravizzoli, Scowen (Butcher 57), Forino, Vokes (Kone 57), Leahy, McCleary (Tafazolli 90), Low, Potts, Taylor (Wheeler 73), McCarthy, Kodua (Sadlier 73).

Subs: Shepperd, Tafazolli, Wheeler, Butcher, Lonwijk, Sadlier, Kone.