Shrewsbury v Wycombe: Who's out and who's a doubt

They currently have a few players ruled out for the game at Wycombe game this weekend.

Town head into the final four games of the league one season knowing that one win will most likely be enough to keep them in the division.

So where is Paul Hurst's squad at for the game against Wycombe?

Jack Price

The midfielder is the one real question mark the Shrewsbury Town head coach has. He still has not trained ahead of the fixtures, but there is hope that he will do so on Friday. Only time will tell if he does, and if he can feature, it does seem doubtful.

Aaron Pierre

The defender has no chance of featuring, he is in the gym and recovering after his groin injury but has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

George Nurse

Nurse is picking up his rehabilitation from a season-ending ACL injury, but he is still not in a position where he is likely to be in the matchday squad anytime soon.