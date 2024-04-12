Shrewsbury v Wycombe: Town need to cash in after favourable midweek results

It would have been a tough week for Paul Hurst and his men as they nervously watched teams in the bottom four play their games in hand.

And luckily for Shrews, the results have gone their way. Not many would have put money on basement-boys Carlisle, who are already relegated, beating Cheltenham Town.

But they did, thanks to Sam Lavelle’s first-half goal. So despite Cheltenham’s game in hand, they now trail Town by eight points with only 15 left available.

The result on Wednesday night was perhaps more of a formality as Peterborough breezed past Port Vale to a 3-0 victory.