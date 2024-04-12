Shrewsbury v Wycombe: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up
Another game another opportunity for three points.
By Jonny Drury
Shrewsbury take on Wycombe this weekend but what will their starting XI be? Here Ollie Westbury gives his view.
Marko Marosi
The keeper has been in terrific form of late. Had a quieter game against Pompey given the calibre of the opposition.
Morgan Feeney
Did OK last weekend at right-back and has been pretty much ever-present under Paul Hurst.
Chey Dunkley
The Town skipper has been Mr Consistent again this season, and his fitness is superb playing almost every game.
Tom Flanagan