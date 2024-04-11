Shifnal stunned as Shrewsbury Town rise to the Challenge with late salvo

After a 3-1 defeat at home in the first-leg nearly two months ago, Salop were due to travel to Shifnal for the reverse fixture, but a late venue change less than two hours before kick-off meant they hosted the second leg.

And with the new hosts heading out with 10 minutes left to go, three goals in eight minutes completed a remarkable turnaround.

Shifnal limited their opponents for most of the game, eventually falling behind after 80 minutes when Alicia Robinson’s free-kick found the top corner.

The aggregate scores were levelled three minutes later when substitute Sophie Eastwood fired low into the corner from 10 yards after seeing her initial effort blocked.

And with two minutes of normal time left on the clock, Kim Bebbington was put through on goal and finished calmly to send Salop’s players, management and supporters into a frenzy.

They will face off against AFC Telford United in the final, who missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the West Midlands League Division One North at the weekend after a 1-1 draw against Walsall.

In the Shropshire Super League Cup final, AFC Telford United Reserves thrashed Shrewsbury Up & Comers 6-2 thanks to goals from Kimberley Holden-James (two), Jennifer Claire O’Brien, Frances Creen, Tania Prior and Aimee Luckett-Evans.

Meanwhile, in the Shropshire Super League, Dawley Town Lionesses eased to a 4-0 win at Meresiders.

And in the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints thrashed Pontypridd United 3-0 to stay top of the Adran Premier Plate.

Lauren Dunkerley, Chantelle Teare and Isobel Redding found the back of the net for Saints.