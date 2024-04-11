Paul Hurst reveals difficult time for Shrewsbury defender

Pierre has not featured for Salop since their 3-2 victory against Reading at the end of February when he had to go off with a groin injury.

A resulting scan revealed the damage was severe enough to rule Pierre out for the rest of the season, and Hurst has given an update on where the left-sided defender is at with his recovery.

"He is good, he has been back in," the head coach remarked. "Said he feels good. I think he is finding it a bit strange as he did not feel as bad as what he has had in the past which he knew was really bad.