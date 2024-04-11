Paul Hurst keeping a close eye on Shrewsbury Town's rivals

There were some favourable results in the division as Shrewsbury Town’s relegation rivals Cheltenham and Port Vale both lost games in hand.

And the Town head coach has admitted to checking the scores on his phone but revealed he chose to watch the Champions League clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid rather than Cheltenham versus Carlisle.

“Tuesday was just looking more on the phone. I will be honest I was more interested in Real Madrid versus Man City – I thought that was more relative to us looking at that level,” the Town boss joked.

“Monday, I went to watch an under-21s game, and Wednesday I went to watch Wycombe versus Derby, so it was more on the phone.

“I was trying not to be looking every two minutes, particularly when I saw for instance that Cheltenham were behind in their game. You can start clock-watching almost.

“Sometimes that does not end well, not that I am having any influence on it but I try not to be checking every two minutes.”

Town take on Wycombe tomorrow afternoon at the Croud Meadow knowing that a win could put them on the brink of achieving League One survival.

But for that to be the case results elsewhere need to go their way too – something the boss will be sure to be checking.

“Look as I have always said, and maybe there is the odd person out there that does not look at results,” he added.

“But I would be lying basically if I said I was not interested and looking.

“I cannot tell you exactly but I know the fixtures that some of the teams down there have got.

“But what is genuine that I do say is that if we do our job it won’t matter – but the sooner it is done for everyone in terms of our safety we will all be very pleased about that and then can start looking forward to next season, in terms of what that can look like. We would all be much happier if we can get there as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Hurst has revealed Jack Price, who has muscle stiffness and a sore calf, has not trained ahead of the clash against the Chairboys, but is feeling better and if he gets through training today could be involved at the weekend.