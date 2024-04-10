The debrief: Four games to secure Shrewsbury's survival

They have two games on the road and two clashes at the Croud Meadow as they bring down the curtain on what has been a season of struggles.

The 3-1 defeat on the South Coast did not tell the full story of the events that unfolded against the champions-elect.

So what were the talking points from the game?

Spirited performance

It was, without doubt, a decent display from Town.

They competed well against Pompey, who were probably, by their own admission, well off the pace. It is a nice position to be in when you can be far from your best and still win 3-1.

The key moments went against Paul Hurst’s side. The penalty decision, where Carl Winchester was adjudged to have fouled Kusini Yengi was the wrong call.

But if Town can replicate that kind of performance in the next four games they will pick up points somewhere along the way.