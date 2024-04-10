Paul Hurst relishing tactical Shrewsbury tweak

Since the Salop boss re-joined at the end of January, he has tweaked his side’s formation with them now playing in a 4-2-3-1 system rather than the 3-5-2 Matt Taylor played.

And when talking about working on the training ground with his players he revealed they have been quite receptive to his ideas.

“I would suggest the intent and tactics in most games have been different,” he said. “So I think from that point of view it has changed too. You get, especially when you win that first game, a buy-in. I think the players have in the main enjoyed that side of it.