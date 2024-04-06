Shrewsbury's Jordan Shipley eager to taste action again

The former Coventry man was given his marching orders in Town’s 3-0 defeat to Exeter a couple of weeks back after a collision with Ryan Woods.

He has missed their last three games with Salop picking up two draws and a win in that time.

But Shipley is looking forward to getting back out there today as they make the trip to Fratton Park to tackle Portsmouth while admitting he has been watching intently to see how his team-mates have got on.

“I went to the two home games, Carlisle and Oxford,” he said. “But I did not go to the Bristol game. I did still watch it at home on Ifollow.