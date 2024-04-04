Ollie Westbury: Honest Hurst will not let Shrewsbury's standards drop

It was a good point against Oxford in a game they trailed in going into the last 10 minutes, but did not deserve to lose, and they rightfully got back on terms through Jack Price.

Equally, the draw at Bristol improved their League One position, but the performance from Paul Hurst's side was underwhelming. So what are the talking from the last two clashes?

Away record

Shrewsbury's transformed away record really is something to behold. From being terrible on their travels they now find themselves hard to beat.

Since Hurst has come in they have lost just one of the six away games they have won three of them.

Given where they were at one stage of the season that is a quite remarkable change in fortunes.