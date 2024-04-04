Key Shrewsbury decisions put on hold

A number of Shrewsbury players are out of contract in the summer while the club have options to extend some contracts by a further year.

Ordinarily, you would expect clubs to have some conversations about plans for next season before the current season is over but Hurst feels Shrewsbury need to find out what division they will be playing in first.

“I think the reality is we are not in those conversations as such,” the boss said.

“I think we have got to find out where we are in the league, first and foremost.