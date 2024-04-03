Paul Hurst issues Shrewsbury demand

The Salop head coach pulled no punches during his post-match interview after Town’s goalless draw with Bristol Rovers, saying it was only a League One fixture ‘by title’.

Hurst has picked up a habit of speaking openly and honestly about his team’s performance after games since returning to the Shrewsbury Town dugout, with Monday being no different.

And he says that is because there are levels of performance that he feels his side must find regardless of the result.

“Our standards have to be higher,” he said. “And you will find this if, hopefully, I am here for some time.