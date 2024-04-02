Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury Town ratings v Bristol Rovers: One 8 on tough day

Marko Marosi 7

Made an important stop to deny Chris Martin in the first half and was largely untroubled on a day where football was not the winner.

Morgan Feeney 6

Stuck to his defensive task well as he always does, but as a centre-half playing at full-back he has his limitations in possession.

Chey Dunkley 6

Similar to Feeney defended well and dealt with the challenge of Chris Martin comfortably but he too was a bit wasteful in possession.

Tom Flanagan 8

Head and shoulders above the rest on what was a difficult afternoon for Shrewsbury. He looked to play forward and always found a team-mate.