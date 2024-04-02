Lack of entertainment but points still so valuable for Shrewsbury Town

The upside of Shrewsbury's trip to Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday was they ended the day in a better position than they started it.

The downside was that out of the six games remaining before kick-off, this looked like one of the most winnable clashes Paul Hurst's team had remaining.

Especially considering the fact the Gas were horribly out of form having not scored in four games before this clash which turned to five after the goalless draw.

The performance and the spectacle itself was an eyesore with the highlight of the day being the trip to Gloucester Farmshop on the M5 services on the way home.