Paul Hurst not a happy man following Salop stalemate

Salop got their second consecutive draw in League One as Hurst's team kept their second clean sheet in the space of three games against the out-of-form Gas.

But aside from an Aiden O'Brien effort early in the second half which hit the bar Shrews did not create enough to win the game and the Town head coach was not impressed by his side's display.

"No (I'm not satisfied), not at all with the performance," Hurst said.

"I thought in the end over the course of the game neither team deserved to win in my view.

"I thought it was two teams who could've done more for their club, supporters, fans, manager, head coach, and I think when I go to speak to Matt (Taylor, the Bristol Rovers manager) now, I think he'll have a similar view that the game was there to be won.

"But we didn't do enough to grab that opportunity.

"I always felt going into it, in my own thoughts and views, that it was a game that we could've won but we didn't grasp that.

"I don't think we were flat out in terms of our pressing, the quality was off that's for sure.

"A moment of quality nearly got us in front in the second half from Aiden O'Brien, but of course, they hit the woodwork as well later on.

"I feel like it's a missed opportunity, to be honest with you."

Town ended the day in a better position than they started it after the bottom five sides all lost meaning their point at The Memorial Stadium extended the gap to seven points between Salop and the bottom four.

But Hurst was more disappointed with the quality on show in the game.

"That's a League One fixture, a League One game, and across most of the players - not all, but most of the players - that wasn't League One quality today," he added.

"It was only by title, it certainly wasn't anywhere near in terms of quality.

"I don't know if it is a mindset, a mentality but it looks like we played yesterday not Friday.

"And I said before the game there is a very small quicker turnaround but not enough, and I know it is later on in the season, but we have looked after the players in terms of preparation and things like that.

"It just looks an effort, now they are either just nowhere near as fit as they should be or we go back to the mental side of the game and digging deep and pushing yourself and getting through."

"I promise you whatever my opponent is feeling there is a good chance my opponent is feeling. There is a good chance they are feeling exactly the same if not worse.

"So that is where I just want more from the group, again talking collectively it is a team game. There are some, a couple of individuals that did do well, but I think they will know that themselves.

"It is a point, and when you look at other results and bar one again they have been good for us realistically, but any thoughts of getting anything at Portsmouth that has got to be a hell of a lot better. It still might not be enough, but it has got to be a hell of a lot better otherwise we will get a hiding there."