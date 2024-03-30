Ollie Westbury Shrewsbury debrief - The Price is Right

Not only is it a brilliant story for a Shrewsbury-born midfielder making his second appearance to score the goal that earns Paul Hurst's side a valuable point, but the wider connotations were huge too.

Late goals always create drama - and when your team is the beneficiary it always creates a feel-good factor. Hurst agreed saying he felt the draw against Oxford was like a win.

The bigger picture was at play here. Town looked to be heading to a defeat. It would not have been disastrous because they would still have had a cushion on the teams around them.

The feeling would have been a flat one though, considering Cheltenham beat Fleetwood, Port Vale beat Town's next opponents Bristol Rovers, and Cambridge got a brilliant win at Barnsley.