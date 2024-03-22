Jack Price praises key attribute of Paul Hurst

The 31-year-old has been training with the club since leaving Colorado Rapids at the end of last year and had impressed boss Paul Hurst enough to be offered a short-term contract just last week.

The former Wolves man made his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 over basement boys Carlisle coming as a substitute in the 72nd minute for Carl Winchester.

Price is lacking match fitness after spending more than 12 months out on the sidelines as he ruptured his Achilles in the opening weeks of the 2023 MLS season.

But now he is back playing, and he has praised his new boss for the honesty he has shown.