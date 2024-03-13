New boy Rayhaan Tulloch reveals what Shrewsbury Town fans can expect from him

Tulloch, 23, had been training with Paul Hurst’s side for a number of weeks and impressed the manager enough to earn a short-term contract with the club.

And with less than 10 games left of the season, Tulloch is hoping to make an immediate impact to help Shrewsbury to safety.

“We’ve got a good opportunity to push ourselves up the table a little bit which is what we all want to achieve,” Town’s new number 10 Tulloch said.

“I came in a few weeks ago to train with the boys, and it’s been good. It’s a good group and they’ve welcomed me very well.

When asked what supporters at Croud Meadow can expect to see from him, Tulloch and: “Hopefully goals!”

He added: “Of course I want to bring goals and get them off their seats, be exciting that sort of stuff.

“I want to get as many minutes as possible to help the team and win as many games as possible.

“Obviously I think everyone thinks that the better you perform the better it is for you, but also it helps the team and it’s a team sport at the end of the day.

“That’s the main thing really, I want to help the team.”

Tulloch, a product of the West Brom academy, achieved international recognition with England, representing his country at under-16, 17 and 18 levels.

During his time with the national team, the Shrewsbury forward lined up alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, Curtis Jones, Tommy Doyle and Jacob Ramsey.

Having played in a squad that consisted of so many notable Premier League talents, Tulloch himself is hoping to reach the heights of his former teammates.

He said: “It was good, obviously a lot of the players I’ve played with are playing in the Prem (Premier League) now which is everyone’s dream and hopefully I can get there one day.”