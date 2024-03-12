Dave Edwards: One down and two to go in Shrewsbury Town's defining run
Shrewsbury have got off to the best start possible in a season-defining three games.
Winning away at Port Vale, with two home games to come, was massive.
I was interested to see how Paul Hurst would set up, as Port Vale needed to win the game and a draw wouldn’t have been too bad for Shrewsbury.
But in typical Paul Hurst fashion they went after them early. They started the game well and Tom Bayliss had a good chance that resulted in a corner.
One thing Shrewsbury have definitely improved under Hurst are the set pieces and the creativity.
It was a well-worked set piece and ended with a terrific cross from Mal Benning, who continues to impress at left-back, and it was a smart finish from Dan Udoh at the back post.