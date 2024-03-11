Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury player ratings vs Port Vale as star man gets 9
Ollie Westbury gives his Shrewsbury player ratings.
Marko Marosi
Two sensational first-half saves to keep Town’s lead intact on his return from injury and then another in the second to keep Town in it.
Awesome 9
Morgan Feeney
Was lucky to not be penalised for a shirt pull in the first half, but he did his defensive duties brilliantly at Vale Park, including one great block.
Good 7
Chey Dunkley
Town needed their captain on a day when set-pieces were so vital – Dunkley seemed to get his head on every single ball into the box.
Brilliant 8
Jason Sraha
Got the nod in the centre of the back four, and he coped well with the physical threat of Port Vale.