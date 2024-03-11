Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury player ratings vs Port Vale as star man gets 9

Marko Marosi

Two sensational first-half saves to keep Town’s lead intact on his return from injury and then another in the second to keep Town in it.

Awesome 9

Morgan Feeney

Was lucky to not be penalised for a shirt pull in the first half, but he did his defensive duties brilliantly at Vale Park, including one great block.

Good 7

Chey Dunkley

Town needed their captain on a day when set-pieces were so vital – Dunkley seemed to get his head on every single ball into the box.

Brilliant 8

Jason Sraha

Got the nod in the centre of the back four, and he coped well with the physical threat of Port Vale.