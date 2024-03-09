Paul Hurst reveals overriding feeling after Shrewsbury win at Port Vale

Shrews moved up to 17th in the league table after beating local rivals in a scrappy game at Vale Park.

Hurst's side headed into the game leading Vale by six points in the table, while Darren Moore's side did have two games in hand.

But a 2-1 victory extends their lead over Vale to nine and moves them seven points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches to play.

And Hurst was delighted by the result while praising his goalkeeper Marko Marosi, who made several brilliant saves to keep Town in the game.

"Honestly, relieved more than anything, because we were 2-0 and maybe it is my own thing, but I never felt comfortable," Hurst said.

"We gave away a poor goal, realistically, we cannot leave a player unmarked in the area as we did.

"But we knew Port Vale would come at us second half so we expected it and then we got a second, and we knew they were not just going to give up.

"We made the end of the game more nervous than it should have been really, because I don't think we gave them too many chances.

"But I have to say Marko (Marosi) made, maybe three really big saves from memory that is a credit to why we went in at the break 1-0 up.

"He has done very well since I have come to the club. He is an experienced keeper, and he seems to enjoy the big moments."

Town took the lead early in the game as Dan Udoh got his sixth goal of the league season - converting Mal Benning's deep cross at the back post.

Early in the second half, Salop doubled their lead when Tom Bloxham converted from close range after Carl Winchester had poked the ball towards goal.

Although Vale got one back when Baylee Dipepa scored for the hosts, Town clung on for the three points.

And the boss was particularly pleased with the way his side scored their first goal.

"It was a nice one because it was something we had worked on and had identified," Hurst said about his side's first goal.

"I have to say it still has to be executed correctly people have to remember.

"It was a great ball in from Mal, and from where I was at I wasn't quite sure if it had gone in.

"Then we have another set play which we looked at, and we got Chey free round the back, and we looked a threat in those situations.

"We know you are going to have to defend here with the long throws so we know there were going to be plenty of times when the ball was going to go in our box.

"But again we got our heads to a lot of things in that situation, but it always makes it nervous on the touchline."