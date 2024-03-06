Shrewsbury Town defender set for return to the squad

Town boss Paul Hurst had said Town were managing the defender’s recovery from a knee injury which he picked up against Port Vale in the reverse fixture at the end of November.

And should he come through training unscathed this week, he could be in line for a return to action.

“Possibly, if he comes through training. I would suggest that is then enough sessions to be available,” Hurst said. “For me, that was not the case going into Blackpool. He might say that he feels good and everything and only he knows that but at the same time for me, I did not think it was enough training sessions.

“Whereas with more training sessions this week that should realistically bring him up to speed.”

Meanwhile, Town have confirmed their trip to Bolton in a couple of weeks has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The clash against Ian Evatt’s promotion-chasing side was due to take place on Saturday, March 23, at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but it has been moved to Tuesday, April 16.

It is the second time this season Town have had an initial game against Bolton called off due to international call-ups – three players being called up to their national side is enough for a postponement.

The team’s clash at the Croud Meadow, back in September, was called off before they eventually met at the start of November.

Shrewsbury have a home game against Wycombe on Saturday, April 13 before the match against Bolton.

They will then make the trip to the Valley on Saturday, April 20 to take on Charlton in what could be a relegation six-pointer.