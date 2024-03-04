Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury Town ratings v Blackpool

Harry Burgoyne 6

Kept his place in the side as Marko Marosi is still not fit, but could do nothing about either goal.

Morgan Feeney 5

He played on the right side of the back three in the first half, but he would be unhappy with his clearance for Blackpool’s first goal.

Chey Dunkley 6

A decent showing from the Town skipper, who did not do a lot wrong. But it is one clean-sheet in 16 games, which he will not be happy with.

Jason Sraha 6

Played on the left of the back three, and he grew into the game, making one excellent block towards the end of the game.

Tunmise Sobowale 5

Showed some real promising moments going forward, but switched off for the Blackpool opener.

Mal Benning 6

Did not play in midweek due to the birth of his son. He was back in the team, but did not manage to be the threat he has been in recent weeks on Salop’s left side.

Carl Winchester 6

Took a nasty blow to the head in the first half, but soldiered on. Arguably Town’s best player on a difficult afternoon.

Jack Hinchy 6

He returned to the team after missing the game at Lincoln. He was composed on the ball here and did OK.

Tom Bloxham 6

Did not have the same impact as he has in previous weeks. Then again, it was a game where not a lot happened.

Jordan Shipley 6

Same for Shipley, no lack of effort, but was unable to show that quality the Shrewsbury fans have been so used to seeing in front goal.

Dan Udoh 6

He had been ill in the week, and he was up against some decent defenders, including former Town man Matt Pennington. The striker was helpless up front – devoid of any service to him.

Substitutes

Taylor Perry (for Hinchy, 67) 6; Aiden O’Brien (for Shipley, 67) 6; Tom Bayliss (for Sobowale, 67) 6; Elliott Bennett (for Winchester, 85); Ryan Bowman (for Udoh, 85). Subs not used: Anderson, Idowu.