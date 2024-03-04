Analysis: Shrewsbury have time but they need to arrest their slide

There have been ups and there have been downs. Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Blackpool was another example of a bad moment for this team.

At times in this campaign, there have been some real moments of promise. There have been performances where they have shown what this group of players is capable of. But the only consistent thing about this group is they are predictably inconsistent.

They have kept one clean sheet in their last 16 games. More than half of that precedes Paul Hurst’s time at the club, but so far it has not been a problem he has not been able to fix.

It was another two goals against Neil Critchley’s Tangerines – as they completed a comfortable league double over Shrewsbury.

Town’s woes deepened as they slipped to 20th in the League One table – while Cheltenham picked up a point on Saturday, which took them within four points of Town. And if they win their two games in hand, that will send Salop into the bottom four.

Saturday’s game was one of those which was decided by fine moments in both boxes.

Town conceded two completely avoidable and really poor goals. And at the other end, they lacked the aggression to carve out any real clear-cut chances.