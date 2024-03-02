Shrewsbury's George Nurse is on course with his recovery thanks to another sport

Nurse has not played football since pre-season – when he sustained the injury against Coventry.

He is now six months into a nine-month injury lay-off but has revealed he is making good progress in an exclusive interview with the Shropshire Star. And Nurse says playing golf has helped him during his long stint on the sidelines.

“I have delved into golf now,” Nurse said. “I am not very good, but I can get around. I love it. It is a completely different sport from football. I just like being out there, and it sort of takes my mind off the everyday stresses.

“I haven’t got a handicap, but I play with Harry (Burgoyne) quite a lot, and he sort of says I would be high teens so not anything special, but I can get around.

“I just enjoy it, I like being out there, and if you hit a good shot, then it is such a good feeling. I like the fresh air, and it is good to get away from football for a bit.”