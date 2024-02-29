Paul Hurst expecting big Shrewsbury change

Just a few days after Salop’s 3-0 defeat against the Imps, Hurst’s side will be back in action when they welcome Blackpool to the Croud Meadow.

Town had been consistent with their performances since Hurst took over as head coach for a second time.

But they failed to turn up against Lincoln – serving up a terrible away-day performance – and Hurst is looking to see what kind of reaction he will get from his players.

“Well I guess one (bad performance) out of seven, we can say that, but let’s see what happens moving forward,” the boss said.

“Because if that happens again, then maybe not.