The daytime TV helping Shrewsbury Town's George Nurse get through second injury nightmare

The talented left-sided defender joined Salop in the summer of 2021 signing a two-year deal under former boss Steve Cotterill.

Nurse has had desperate luck with injuries though, and after a brilliant first season at the Croud Meadow, where he made 53 appearances, he has suffered two brutal anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

He is six months into his recovery from his second ACL rupture - which will see him play no part in this campaign.

But away from football, who is Nurse? And what does he do with his free time?

Nurse has a nine-month-old daughter - and he says that has given him some perspective on things like his injury.

"We have had a little one since I did my knee, and she is nine months now, and she keeps me on my toes," Nurse said.

"Things that maybe would have annoyed you before - it puts things into the bigger picture.

"We have been lucky with the little one, she pretty much sleeps throughout the night - touch wood.

"I don't really like changing nappies, so my other half tends to do them," he said with a grimace.

Nurse and his partner, Ashleigh, have been together for five years. They are both from Bristol and met via one of Nurse's ex-Bristol City team-mates.

They lived together during the defender's loan spells, with Newport County and Walsall, and since signing his new contract at the Croud Meadow which will see him stay in Shropshire until 2026, they have now bought a house in Shrewsbury – not far from the stadium.

"Five years, don't quote me on that," he said laughing and hoping he had got the length of their relationship right.

"She is from Bristol, we met via an old team-mate at Bristol City.

"We got a little flat in Bristol, we did the loan route and she moved with me, to the other clubs (Newport and Walsall), and we ended up here."