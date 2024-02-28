Lincoln 3 Shrewsbury 0: Ollie Westbury's player ratings

Harry Burgoyne 6

Marko Marosi was injured at Sincil Bank so Burgoyne stepped. A couple of good saves, but was beaten by Lasse Sorensen's cross-come shot.

Carl Winchester 5

He has been so good in midfield since Hurst arrived, but having moved to right-back, it was a bad evening for Winchester. His short back pass forced Burgoyne to concede a penalty which ultimately led to the third goal.

Chey Dunkley 5

The only member of the back three that started at Reading and Lincoln - fair to say it was not Dunkley's evening.

Morgan Feeney 6

Has played at right-back in recent weeks, but was moved back into his preferred centre-back role, he was perhaps one of the best outfield players on the night.

Jason Sraha 5

The young defender did so well on Saturday at Reading, but having moved to left-back here in Mal Benning's absence he looked uncomfortable.

Eliott Bennett 5

Has been waiting for a start under Paul Hurst, and it was his chance to stake a claim, but he did happen for the experienced man, and he was taken off at the break.

Nohan Kenneh 5

Another who has waited for a start since Hurst came in, will be disappointed with the performance he produced.

Tom Bayliss 5

Is one of the players who has done very well since the new boss arrived, but like all the Town players, once it started going the wrong way at Sincil Bank, they could not change the momentum.

Jordan Shipley 5

Outstanding goal against Reading on Saturday in a game where his performance was brilliant too. That was not the case at Sincil Bank though.

Tom Bloxham 6

Bright spark in the first half on the right side. But the game was gone soon after half-time.

Ryan Bowman 5

Kept his place as Dan Udoh was still not ready after suffering from illness. Bowman was unable to make an impact on the game.

Subs: Taylor Perry 6 (Bennett 45), Jack Hinchy 5 (Kenneh 45), Tunmise Sobowale 5 (Bloxham 75), Aiden O'Brien 5 (Shipley 75), Roland Idowu (Hinchy 87)

Not used: Udoh, Anderson.