Key Shrewsbury star plots return

Nurse ruptured his ACL for the second time in successive years in pre-season, and has not played a league game for Town this time out.

But six months into his recovery the defender has revealed he is not far away from training again.

“I’ve still got a few months of recovery left, but we decided that with my new contract, I wouldn’t play again this season,” Nurse said during an exclusive interview with the Shropshire Star.

“It gives me a bit more time to make sure I’m ready. I should be back in training soon.

“I’m out on the grass doing most things on my own with the physio, and hopefully, I’ll be joining in with the boys later this month.

“Contact is the last thing we need to check off the list in my recovery.

“We’re not avoiding it, but there’s no need to risk it at this stage because I’m not trying to play any games yet. It just gives me that extra time to make sure I’m right for next season.”

It was in a pre-season fixture against Coventry when the former Bristol City man went down and he says he felt numb when he did it.

“I was pretty certain I’d done it again,” Nurse recalled. “It happened late on in the game, but the mechanism and how he landed on me, I just had a feeling.

“I felt a snap the first time, but because I didn’t feel anything the second time, I thought I might’ve gotten away with it.

“I didn’t have any pain, I just lost feeling of where my knee was.”

