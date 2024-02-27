Lincoln 3 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

Salop had taken seven points from nine on the road since Hurst returned to the club as head coach, but that run came to an end as they were comfortably beaten by the Imps at Sincil Bank.

Lincoln were in good form heading into the game having not lost in eight League One games, and they were ahead inside six minutes as Ted Bishop gave them the lead.

Town have struggled to defend set pieces this season, and it was their undoing again at Sincil Bank as Bishop stabbed home from close range from the second phase of a corner.

Paul Hurst's team, who were forced to make four changes for this clash due to injuries and personal reasons, did not turn up in the first half, and the hosts looked like they would score every time they went forward.

Bishop went close again when he curled a free-kick inches wide of the post as Harry Burgoyne, playing in goal as Marko Marosi missed out through injury, could only pray it missed the target.

Jason Sraha of Shrewsbury Town and Conor McGrandles of Lincoln City (AMA)

Ben House missed a huge chance for the hosts in stoppage time. Jordan Shipley lost the ball on the edge of his own area, and the ball broke to House just inside the box, but his effort went sailing over the bar when he should have done better.

Tom Bloxham was perhaps the only bright spark for Shrewsbury in a below-par first half.

Hurst went to his bench at the break bringing on Jack Hinchy and Taylor Perry, but it could do little to stem the flow as Shrewsbury were off the pace.

Reeco Hackett should have scored when played through, but he shot wide of Burgoyne's post.

He made amends for it moments later, producing a brilliant finish after Joe Taylor's backheel.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Ed Bishop of Lincoln City (AMA)

Hackett could have had another but was denied by Burgoyne. The night went from bad to worse for Shrewsbury as Burgoyne conceded a penalty after receiving a short back pass from Carl Winchester.

Bishop hit the post from the spot, but as the ball was cleared out wide to Lukas Jensen his cross went straight into the top corner as the hosts made it 3-0.

Hinchy, who had only come on at the break, limped off with what looked like a knee injury in a game where Shrews just failed to show up.

Shrews: Burgyone, Winchester, Feeney, Dunkley, Sraha, Bennett (Perry 45), Kenneh (Hinchy 45 (Idowu 86)), Bayliss, Shipley (O'Brien 74), Bloxham (Sobowale 74), Bowman.

Subs: Anderson, Hinchy, Udoh, Idowu, Perry, Sobowale, O'Brien.

Lincoln: Jensen, O'Connor, Mitchell, Roughan, Erhahon, McGrandles, Bishop (Mandroiu 72), Sorensen (Eyoma 81), Hackett (Duffy 82), Taylor (Makama 86), House (Moylan 72).

Subs: Wright, Eyoma, Madroiu, Duffy, Moylan, Makama, Draper.