Former Shrewsbury man becomes youngest ever MLS boss

The 32-year-old, who hails from Llanfyllin in Mid Wales, was Salop's head of academy before stepping up as interim boss alongside Danny Coyne following the sacking of John Askey.

They then served as first team coaches under Sam Ricketts - before Ramsay went on to coach Chelsea's under 23s and then move on to Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now after playing a major role under current United boss Erik ten Hag, Ramsay is on his way to the US to take over as boss of Minnesota United.

In a statement, Ramsay said: "I’m incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fanbase and a brilliant infrastructure. I’ve spoken to a lot of the club’s staff and you can’t help but feel everyone’s passion for moving the club forward.”

Confirming his departure, United said “We would like to thank Eric for his contribution, and wish him the best of luck in the US in his first head coach role.”

Ramsay became the youngest UK coach to earn his UEFA Pro Licence back in 2019 - and has also served as a coach for the Welsh national team.