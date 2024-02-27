Dave Edwards: The shackles are off for Shrewsbury Town

This was a big, high-pressure game and they turned up and performed.

They deserved to win. It is now eight points from six matches under Hurst, but you could easily add another four to the total when you look at how those games have gone.

What I loved was the way they took the game to the Royals, right from the first whistle.

That has been a notable difference since Hurst has been in charge. There has only been the Wigan match where they did not start well and you could maybe put that down to tiredness.

With Town having a full week of training heading into Saturday they came out of the blocks fast and it really rocked the hosts. To get two goals in the opening five minutes is some going.

It was the quality of the goals which impressed as well. I can’t remember a time when I saw three goals in one match as good as those scored by Town on Saturday.