Udoh missed out on Saturday's 3-2 victory over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium due to illness.

But speaking ahead of Town's trip to Sincil Bank, Paul Hurst confirmed the forward has been at the training ground today and is still not quite right.

"He is still a little bit under the weather," the Town head coach said.

"He was in today, but is he 100 per cent? It is a quick turnaround, we have 24-hour bugs, but I do not think he has shaken that off fully.

"But he may be available, we will make a call on that tomorrow to see if he can be involved. We would obviously like him to, but there is no point in trying to force that issue if he is not right.

"We will give that another 24 hours or so before making that call."

Tom Flanagan is nearing his return from a long-term knee injury after training for the first time last week - but Hurst says he is not ready to be involved yet.

"Still a bit too soon, but he has had another training session though, and he will do some more work in isolation to try and give him the best chance of being in my thoughts," he added.

"I could say to him come on, we can chuck you on the bench and you go on but then it is not fair on the player either.

"We want to get in as much work as possible, but he has looked fine in training, and there are no issues."

And Aaron Pierre will have a scan later this week on a groin injury sustained in the win at Reading.

"Only that he is sore," Hurst said when asked for an update on Pierre.

"He has not had the scan as of yet. But expecting that will take place this week."