Lincoln v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

On the back of a 3-2 victory at Reading on Saturday Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury are looking to get back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Shrewsbury have only had two players in the treatment room for some time now, but the game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium may have changed that.

Who will be available for the trip to Lincoln?

Dan Udoh

The Town talisman is ill and it is touch and go whether he will be well enough or not for the clash at Sincil Bank.

Aaron Pierre

The defender picked up a painful-looking groin injury last time out and Paul Hurst has revealed he will have a scan later this week.

Tom Flanagan

The defender was involved in full training for the first time since November on Friday and is making good progress, but this game might still be too soon for him.

George Nurse

The left-sided defender has been seen working with the physio before games, and he looks sharp. But with it being his second ACL injury in a matter of years Shrewsbury are being careful with him.