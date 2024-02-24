Shrewsbury Town players urged to develop footballing habit by boss Paul Hurst

The Town boss’ side visit Reading today in League One as they seek to get back on track after a disappointing defeat at home to Wigan last time out – despite a positive performance.

Hurst is still getting to know his Shrewsbury players as he has only been in position as the club’s head coach for a month.

The team’s performances have picked up since his arrival but they have still only managed five points from the five games they have played.

And speaking ahead of the game at Reading, the Town boss said he has encouraged his players to more watch football.

Hurst said he knows some footballers are not really interested in the game – referencing Arsenal full-back Ben White who has gone on record to say it is not something he is interested in – but Hurst feels it has value.

“On Thursday, I said to them about watching more football,” the Town boss said.

“I think it has changed a little bit, as I referenced Ben White and I am pretty sure I have listened to a couple of interviews where he has said he does not watch football and he is not really interested.

“To a degree, that is fine, but I would encourage most of my players to watch football and to try and watch it with a different eye to what a fan would.

“I do not want to take all the enjoyment out of it for them, as that is how I feel myself, sometimes it is nice to just get caught up in a game and enjoy it for what it is.

“Whereas you are often thinking (as a coach) what he is doing over there? Or what is going on there?

“So you watch with a different eye, I suppose.”

Shrewsbury have some important fixtures coming up over the next few weeks.

After the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, they visit Sincil Bank on Tuesday evening to play Lincoln.

Before Matthew Pennington’s Blackpool visit to the Meadow a week today.

Port Vale, Exeter and Carlisle follow soon after in games that could determine Salop’s future.

They are currently three points from the relegation places, but Cheltenham have two games in hand on Hurst’s side and are in great form winning their last three games in succession.