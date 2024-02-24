Reading 2 Shrewsbury 3 - Report

The win against the in-form Royals was their first since Paul Hurst's first game in charge at Northampton and leaves them five points clear of the relegation places.

Town got off to a remarkable start. Firstly, they took the lead through Jordan Shipley.

A smartly worked corner routine was hit directly to Shipley on the edge of the penalty area - he hit it first time on the volley, and via a deflection and a David Button hand, it flew into the top corner.

Goals have been at a premium all season for Town, but they found themselves two to the good inside five minutes.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

Tom Bayliss, who had not scored since Salop last played Reading in November, turned Tyler Bindon inside out, before slotting it into the corner.

Shrews were 19th in the League One table before a ball was kicked, so it was an immensely important game for Paul Hurst's men.

But the hosts got one back after nine minutes. Sam Smith was played through on the inside of Aaron Pierre, and he toe-poked the ball past Marko Marosi.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan levelled the scores after 36 minutes. He cut inside on his right foot and shot, and his effort was deflected over Maorsi and into the bottom corner.

It was an enthralling half of football, which looked like it was going to be level at half-time, until a moment of magic from Tom Bloxham in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Shipley played him in, and the winger bent it into the far corner away from the sprawling David Button. It was his first goal since being recalled from his loan at Morecambe midway through January.

After the break, Clinton Mola and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan saw efforts go wide for the hosts as they looked for a way back into the clash.

The second half was much quieter with Salop quite happy to sit off the Royals and let the home side dominate possession.

They did come close with just over 10 minutes to go when Femi Azeez sat down Mal Benning and shot, but Marosi was equal to the task producing a wonderful reflex save to deny the winger.

With Reading's issues off the field of play, the stadium grew frustrated as they failed to break down Hurst's resilient Shrewsbury, and they clung on for a superb win.

Teams

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Pierre (Sraha 30), Benning, Hinchy (Kenneh 58), Winchester, Bayliss (Sobowale 82), Shipley, Bloxham (Perry 82), Bowman.

Subs: Burgoyne, Sraha, O'Brien, Kenneh, Bennett, Perry, Sobowale.

Reading: Button, Mola, Knibbs, Savage (Elliott 63), Smith, Azeez, Ehibhatiomhan (Mukairu 63), Yiadom (Wareham 85), Bindon, Mbengue, Wing.

Subs not used: Pereira, Elliott, Mukairu, Monlouis, Wareham, Abrefa, Craig.