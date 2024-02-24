First month back highlights Shrewsbury Town task for Paul Hurst

After a run of seven defeats in eight games across all competitions while only managing to score 18 goals in 28 games former boss Matt Taylor was relieved of his duties in Shropshire.

Hurst, a fan favourite at the Croud Meadow after almost guiding Shrewsbury to promotion back in 2018, was soon appointed.

The former Grimsby boss finished third in League One before losing in the play-off final with Town in what was ultimately the best season in the club’s recent history.

But coming back into Salop, he had a real task on his hands.

First up there was a statement win against Northampton. A game where Shrewsbury played very well and despite only managing to score twice could quite easily have scored more against a team that were in good form themselves.

That excitement died down as they were between at home 2-1 by Cambridge on Hurst’s return to the Meadow, but Town bounced back from that by getting valuable draws against Derby and Barnsley.

Their recent defeat to Wigan makes their league position daunting, and the Shropshire Star asked how Hurst would assess his time in charge so far.

He said: “I think the performances as I have said have been pretty good when you take into account the opposition – that has to come into it.

“I have been relatively pleased in all honesty, I don’t think we have got as many points as we could have done quite easily, I don’t think I am talking out of the realms of possibility there or being a fantasist.

“There are still some of the players I have not been able to have a look at yet, really. Albeit on Saturday there were a few more who did get a chance to impress.”

And for Hurst, he feels showing that ‘killer instinct’ in the final third could be the key ingredient that makes the difference.

“I think in the main it is that final part, in terms of taking chances,” Hurst added. “The goalkeeper last weekend made an excellent save from (Aaron) Pierre, and I would say he gets a bit lucky from Chey (Dunkley).

“There were some instances where the balls went into some dangerous areas where the back post was not covered, sometimes we have to gamble a bit more.

“Look the defender might clear it away, but we have to put the defender under pressure, and sniff out the chances.

“We have got try and get a bit more killer instinct in the final third but in the opposition’s box in particular.”

Today’s trip to Reading is the start of a host of League games Shrewsbury will be looking to capitalise on, in the five games following the trip to Berkshire, Town play Lincoln and Blackpool before having huge games against Port Vale, Exeter and Carlisle all in succession.