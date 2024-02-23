Shrewsbury Town Foundation chief set to depart club

Jamie Edwards has spent ten years at the club after arriving as the chief executive of Salop's charity arm in May 2014.

Over the last decade Edwards has overseen substantial growth in the foundation - which carries out work and projects within the community.

In a statement, the club said: "Shrewsbury Town would like to say a big thank you to Jamie for all his hard work over the past 10 years. We would also like to wish him the very best of luck for the future.

"Jamie will now work a notice period but has kindly agreed to continue in an advisory capacity until the end of the year."