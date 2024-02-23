Reading v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

For so long this season, they have been hampered by injuries, but since Paul Hurst has come into the club, they have had options to choose from.

At least three players are not making the matchday 18 each week, and of the few injured players, what are the chances of them returning for this clash?

Tom Flanagan

There has been positive news this week as the defender took part in several elements of training. His recovery is good for Salop as he will add further competition for places in the centre of defence.

George Nurse

The left-sided defender has been seen working with the physio before games, and he looks sharp. But with it being his second ACL injury in a matter of years Shrewsbury are being careful with him.