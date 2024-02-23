Reading v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

A relegation six-pointer - and Town desperately need to win.

Reading beat Port Vale on Tuesday night, a result that has some positives and some negatives.

It is good for Shrews that Port Vale lost, but now Reading have a three-point cushion on them, albeit they have played one more game.

What team will Paul Hurst select for this weekend?

Marko Marosi

As usual, the Town keeper will play.

Morgan Feeney

He has been a mixed bag at right-back, but he has generally done OK since moving there, so I would expect him to keep his place.

Chey Dunkley