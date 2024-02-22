Shifnal Town seize initiative with first-leg victory over Shrewsbury Town

Goals from Rebecca-Lee Bown (two) and Alana Brathwaite gave the visitors a deserved victory, having led from the third minute onwards in a dominant display.

Katie Doster’s 43rd minute strike kept Derry Creighton’s side in the game, but Salop will need a stunning comeback in the reverse fixture if they are to retain their county cup title.

In West Midlands League Division One North, AFC Telford United thrashed Lichfield City 5-0 to move three points clear of Walsall at the top of the table.

Abigail Beady opened the scoring after eight minutes before Sasha Woodhouse doubled the hosts’ lead before half-time.

Olivia Bellamy netted twice after the break, with Lexie Bennett also getting on the scoresheet in a dominant victory for the league leaders.

Whitchurch Alport’s League Cup opponents Chesterton were unable to field a team, meaning Alport progressed to the third round of the competition.

In the Shropshire Super League, second-placed AFC Telford United Reserves travelled to third-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers with both sides looking to close the gap on Worthen Juniors at the top of the table. Megan Lane gave Telford the perfect start with a goal after four minutes, before Jamie-Lee Shepherd equalised 10 minutes later.

Morgan Cosh put the hosts ahead with 26 minutes gone, only for Kimberley Holden-James to level just before the break.

A goalless second half kept the score at 2-2, leaving both sides level on 26 points, four points behind Worthen.

Elsewhere in the division, Harriet Harvey, Loren Lowe and Abbie Norry scored for Broseley in their 3-1 home win over Newport Town.