Clarke on the mark as Ludlow go top of Salop Leisure League

A stunning seven-goal demolition of Whitchurch Alport saw Ludlow move three points clear of Dawley Town, and with a game in hand, in the race for title glory.

Ryan Clarke was the star man for Ludlow with a hat-trick. Kieran Dovey, Sean Evans, Reece Williams and Aaron Dovey added the other goals.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers’ title hopes took a hit as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Morda United. Cameron Hughes grabbed the all-important goal.

Shrewsbury are now nine points behind Ludlow having played a game more.

Oliver Wysopal and Scott Grant netted for Haughmond in their 2-2 draw with visiting Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Gobowen Celtic bagged three goals and three points at the expense of Wem Town. Charlie Morris scored twice and Jack Hughes once for the home side.

AMS FC triumphed 3-2 on the road at Drayton Town AFC, while Ellesmere Rangers and Shifnal Town FC 1964 battled out a goalless draw.

In Division One, Constantin Ghita and Oliver McDougall proved too hot to handle as leaders Shrewsbury Juniors Development eased to victory at Morda United Development.

Ghita netted four times and McDougall three in a 9-0 success. Nathan Muller and Archie Perkins were also on target.

Second-placed Ercall Revolution were held to a 3-3 draw at Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development. Ramadhani Ramadhani, Shaun Taylor and Marc Wardle scored for Ercall.

Second-half goals from Ryan Brown and Joshua Evans saw Ercall Rangers to a 2-0 success at home to Meole Brace.

Brown Clee were 1-0 winners on the road at Ercall Evolution Aces.

Church Stretton hold a slender advantage over Dawley Town following the first leg of their Air 2 Root Saturday Challenge Cup semi-final.

A strike from James Hill gave Stretton a lead to defend in the forthcoming second leg at Doseley Road.

In the other last-four clash, top-flight side Wrockwardine Wood beat Division One outfit Bridgnorth Spartans 3-1.

Marc Perry bagged a brace and Jason Harris added the other as Wood took charge of the tie.

SAHA turned on the style in the quarter-finals of the Division One League Cup.

They powered through to the last four on the back of a 7-1 success against Llanymynech.

Jesse Opoku took the individual honours with a hat-trick, while Callum Davies struck twice and Jaden Bevan and Declan Harris once each.