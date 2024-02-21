The debrief: Struggles at both ends cost Shrewsbury Town dear

They sit just a couple of places above the relegation zone, with teams around them having games in hand.

Composure

It was the second time in a week that Salop lacked composure in the final third.

They created a ton of chances against Barnsley and they could have scored a second which would have put that game to bed – but missing them proved costly as they equalised in stoppage time.

And that was the same against Wigan – they did more than enough to get something out of the game, but not being clinical enough cost them.

Set-pieces