The debrief: Struggles at both ends cost Shrewsbury Town dear

Shrewsbury could not find a way to get the ball in the net against Wigan and their need for points grows more critical by the game.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Skipper Chey Dunkley rises to head clear but balls into the box from set-pieces have caused Town problems (AMA)

They sit just a couple of places above the relegation zone, with teams around them having games in hand.

Composure

It was the second time in a week that Salop lacked composure in the final third.

They created a ton of chances against Barnsley and they could have scored a second which would have put that game to bed – but missing them proved costly as they equalised in stoppage time.

And that was the same against Wigan – they did more than enough to get something out of the game, but not being clinical enough cost them.

Set-pieces

