TNS are setting sail for cup glory in Ferry quarter

The hosts are setting the pace at the top of JD Cymru South as they get ready to face the Saints in South Wales.

“It’s going to be tough,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison. “They’re flying in their league. They got beat at the weekend, but I think they’re six points clear.

“They may have one eye on the league as well – Llanelli have got a game in hand.

“It’s going to be really tough. All the reports I’ve had, and people that have been to watch them live, it’s going to be a really tough game, especially at their place as well.

“I’d imagine a Friday night, there will be a big crowd. Hopefully they’ll be there and they’ll be trying to see maybe can they defeat the reigning champions and the reigning holders of the Welsh Cup. Obviously, it’s up to us to be resilient and go and try and win the game.”

TNS remain on course for a possible quadruple this season.

The Park Hall side, 17 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, lifted the Nathaniel MG Cup last month and are also through to next month’s SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Now the focus of Harrison and his players turns to attempting to book a place in the last four of the Welsh Cup.

Harrison acknowledges there’s no pressure on Briton Ferry Llansawel, tonight’s opponents, going into the last eight clash.

“There’s no pressure at all,” he said. “Whatever happens in the game, there’s obviously three scenarios – that we just scrape the game, or we win comfortably, or they win.

“Either way, it will be beneficiary to Briton Ferry. Their reputation will be more than intact.

“If we go and win comfortably, it will be, well, we should have.

“If it’s a close game, then we under performed, they over performed, and then obviously if they won then it would be amazing for them.

“We’re in a no-win situation. They’re in a win-win situation, but I’ve been at this football club for a long time. It is what it is, we get used to that. We understand that we are heavily favourites most weeks, so, yes, it’s one of them. You learn to deal with that and it’s something that comes part and parcel of being at TNS Football Club.”