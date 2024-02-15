Shrewsbury Town show their fight to close gap on the top two

Derry Creighton’s side started the afternoon in fifth place and 12 points behind Lye, but now find themselves nine points off second with two games in hand.

And speaking after the victory, the Salop boss explained his delight at seeing his side overcome one of the division’s strongest sides.

“Each and every single one of the girls put a shift in,” Creighton said.

“We could see that they were playing a really high line and they never moved away from it, and for us that really played into our hands.”

He added: “After the work that’s gone in on the training ground, it’s good to see us hold our own.”

Shifnal Town also scored three goals on their way to a 3-1 victory at home to Coundon Court in the West Midlands Premier Division.

Rebecca-Lee Bown scored a brace for the hosts while Katie Mitchell also found the net.

AFC Telford United moved into the driving seat for promotion out of Division One North after a 2-1 win at Walsall.

Lexi Bennett opened the scoring for the visitors after four minutes before Walsall equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Sasha Woodhouse netted the winner 10 minutes after the break to move Telford top of the league on goal difference.

It was a tough weekend for the Shropshire sides in the Staffordshire Premier League, with Albrighton losing 5-0 at home to Doveridge and Allscott Heath succumbing to a 10-2 thrashing at the hands of Burton Albion.

In the Shropshire Super League, goals from Chloe Cross (three), Georgia Jew, Maisie Allen and Amanda Williams gave Shrewsbury Up & Comers a 6-0 win at home to Shrewsbury Juniors.

Allscott Heath Development drew 1-1 with Worthen Juniors, with Ella Garbett’s 90th minute goal earning the visitors a point to cancel out Jada Varela’s opener.

And in the Adran Welsh Premier, The New Saints missed out on a top four finish after a 3-3 draw against Aberystwyth Town.

Caitlin Chapman opened the scoring for TNS after 44 seconds before Lia Lewis and Mel Barlow added to the goal tally to give the visitors late hope, but the draw was not enough to leapfrog their opponents into fourth.