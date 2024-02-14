Shrews Views S3 E26: A very different Shrewsbury Town!
Jonny Drury and Ollie Westbury return for the latest episode of the Shrews Views podcast!
By Jonny Drury
The boys discuss the positive results against Derby and Barnsley, and look at what has changed under Paul Hurst.
They talk about who has benefitted the most from the managerial change, season ticket price freezes, and Hurst's comments on the free agent market.
They also also your questions and take a look ahead to the visit of Wigan.