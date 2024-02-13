Dave Edwards: Pride Park fightback is a good sign for Shrewsbury Town hopes

It’s now a win, loss and draw in Hurst’s first three games and it was definitely a deserved and very important point as Town try and climb out of the relegation scrap.

They couldn’t press as high as they wanted to go, or go after Derby as much as they wanted to, but the way they went about their business without the ball was very impressive.

They were very compact, played a high line and were aggressive, but the gaps between defence, midfield and attack were very small and they really frustrated Derby.

They made the hosts get the ball wide and put crosses into the box, which we usually deal with extremely well. That side of the game plan worked and with the formation we play and the players at the top end of the pitch, we carried a threat as well and had as many opportunities as Derby, which is impressive.

They were well worthy of a point away from home, but Hurst spoke about being very disappointed in the manner Town conceded the opening goal.