Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Derby: One stand out in impressive draw

Marko Marosi 7

Made a wonderful save in the second half from a free-kick to keep it at 1-0, which ultimately helped Shrews get a point at Derby.

Morgan Feeney 7

Had a tough day against Cambridge, but he bounced back from that at Pride Park looking assured at right-back.

Chey Dunkley 7

He would be most pleased with the way he and his fellow defenders kept the Rams at bay, headed lots of balls away and defended well.

Aaron Pierre 7

His first Town goal for more than three years, and what an important it was too. He played well alongside Dunkley in the heart of defence.

Mal Benning 8

Pierre gets the credit for the goal, but it was all down to the work Benning put in on the left side. He has been brilliant of late.

Carl Winchester 7

So much energy in midfield. It was a good display from the former Sunderland man, who has done well since Hurst arrived.

Jack Hinchy 7

A first Town start, and he looked comfortable in midfield. Looks as if he is going to play an important part in the weeks and games to come.

Tom Bayliss 6

Scored in this game last season, and he is still finding his feet since returning from injury.

Jordan Shipley 7

Offers such an outlet down the left side. He was a real threat in the first half, and they missed him when he went off.

Tunmise Sobowale 7

Was not in the squad last week, but he was terrific on the right in the first half. Beat his man consistently and put balls in the box.

Dan Udoh 7

Was a presence up front and made life difficult for those Derby defenders who were marking him. Never stopped running.

Subs

Elliott Bennett (Hinchy 73) 6, Aiden O’Brien (Shipley 73) 6, Roland Idowu(Sobowale 73) 6, Taylor Perry (Bayliss 80), Ryan Bowman (Udoh 80).

Not used: Burgoyne, Sraha.